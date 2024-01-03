Winter storm potential in West Michigan next week

WEST MICHIGAN — Skiers and snowboarders across the state of Michigan have been patiently waiting for widespread snow. The time has finally come where widespread snow could be in the forecast for West Michigan. The FOX 17 Weather Team has been closely tracking a large system for this upcoming Tuesday and Wednesday. The timing, strength, and location of this storm are not yet certain. You will need to stay updated with us. Below is a breakdown of what we know so far.

When will the storm arrive?

Forecast models are beginning to agree that a widespread winter storm will arrive on Tuesday. As of now, this storm will bring a mix of rain, snow, and strong winds. How much rain and snow we receive will directly depend on how cold temperatures drop and where the system lines up.

The latest forecast has this storm arriving early Tuesday. Models suggest that the system will arrive as snow before transitioning over to a wintry mix.

The middle of the day on Tuesday will bring warmer air, primarily towards southeast Michigan. This will transition our initial snow over to a mix of rain, snow, and some freezing rain. The blue and purple colors on the map suggest snow, the light pink indicates a mix of rain and snow, and green represents rain.

Colder air will wrap into the state overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. This will transition all of our wintry mix over to snow. Travel conditions could be tough Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, especially with dropping temperatures.

Snow is expected to accumulate on Wednesday. Temperatures are anticipated to drop below the freezing point.

The highest snow totals are likely to be along and north of I-96. Skiers and snowboarders will have the best conditions in Northern Michigan.

How much snow?

As mentioned above, there are factors that could adjust how much snow we receive in West Michigan. If temperatures end up being on the warmer side, we will see more rain. If temperatures lean on the cooler side, we could see more snow.

The track of the storm is also a large factor! If the storm travels further east or west, that could determine what communities receive snow versus rain. As we get closer to Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll have a better understanding of the storm.

As of now, the highest snowfall totals will be in Northern Michigan. For West Michigan specifically, the highest snow totals will be along and west of U.S. 131.

How strong will the wind be?

Reduced visibility will be a key factor in the forecast this upcoming Tuesday and Wednesday due to the strong wind gusts.

Forecast models suggest strong winds from the east on Tuesday morning.

The winds will shift direction by Tuesday afternoon, eventually drawing in colder air from the northwest.

Howling winds are likely on Wednesday from the northwest. This could generate steady bands of lake effect snow. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Could this storm change in strength or location?

The short answer is yes! Below is a general breakdown of how the FOX 17 Weather Team tracks winter storms.

Since we are still several days away from this system arriving, the strength, timing, and location of this storm is subject to change. We'll have a better understanding of this storm as we get closer to it.

Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team!