Heavy, widespread snow possible on Friday and Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — Old man winter finally arrived this week and we expect to see more of his wrath. The chance of snow remains for Wednesday and Thursday in West Michigan, however all eyes are on a larger storm to round out the week. This next storm is expected to pack a punch, moving in on Friday and lasting into Saturday. Widespread, heavy snow and strong wind gusts are anticipated with this next system, along with a blast of cold air.

The FOX 17 Weather Team has been tracking this storm for the past several days. The amount of snow, strength, and timing are not set in stone. However, it is looking more likely that Friday and Saturday brings the best chance of a larger system. Below is a breakdown of what we know so far.

When will the storm arrive?

Forecast models have been in agreement that the winter storm will arrive on Friday. The system will push in from the southwest. Below is a look at future track valid at 6 a.m. Friday morning.

fox 17

Since we are still several days out, the exact track and timing of this system can and will likely shift some. Please check back for constant updates. The system will move in from south to north throughout Friday morning's commute. By late morning on Friday, West Michigan will be blanketed with this widespread snowfall. The freezing line for this system looks to be hugging the state line and the southeast side of the state on Friday. Below is a look at future track valid at 6 p.m. Friday evening.

fox 17

The colder temperatures will set us up to keep our precipitation as only snow in West Michigan. We are likely to avoid the wintry mix of rain and snow. Snow continues overnight and into Saturday as the system keeps traveling to our east and northeast. Below is a look at future track valid at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

fox 17

Widespread snow will stay consistent through the day on Saturday as snow accumulations stack up and gusty winds continue, as well. Below is a look at future track valid at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

fox 17

As we work to the backside of this system on Sunday, arctic air is likely to settle in. This will fire up persistent lake effect snow bands through Sunday and Monday. We can expect more additional snowfall, primarily along and west of U.S. 131. Below is a look at future track valid at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

fox 17

How much snow will fall?

At this point, models are still disagreeing on exact snowfall totals. However, they are in agreement that heavy, widespread snow is possible. Below is a comparison between two future snowfall estimates. This represents how much snow could fall in the state of Michigan between Friday and Saturday.

WXMI

The image above is our GFS forecast model, and the image above is our European (EURO) forecast model. Both models suggest that the Lower Peninsula could see widespread snow accumulation.

WXMI

The images above do not include the lake effect snow accumulation that is anticipated for Sunday and Monday. The blast of bitter air on Sunday and Monday will set off the lake effect snow machine, which will result in additional accumulation. The heaviest snow on Sunday and Monday will be along and west of U.S. 131.

The forecast will become more focused and accurate the closer we get to Friday. Please check back in with FOX 17 News. This is the kind of storm that you'll want to check in for daily updates.

How cold will temperatures drop?

In order for lake effect snow to develop, we need specific atmospheric ingredients. One of the key ingredients is how cold temperatures are high up in the atmosphere. We are expected to have significantly colder air by Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. High temperatures will only be in the teens with overnight lows in the single digits.

WXMI

That air is certainly cold enough to set off the lake effect snow machine. In addition to the cold air, we will have ample moisture from our Great Lakes. Lake Michigan has very limited ice this season and the lake remains warm. This will also add to lake effect snow development.

WXMI

How strong will the wind be?

When the storm arrives on Friday and Saturday, plan on howling winds! The wind on Friday afternoon will primarily be from the east with wind gusts over 25 mph.

WXMI

As the system continues to travel east and northeast, the wind will shift direction. Below is the anticipated wind speed and direction by Friday night.

WXMI

The wind will shift by Saturday, drawing in colder air from the northwest. This could allow for lake enhanced snow, as well. Wind gusts could range over 40 mph on Saturday afternoon.

WXMI

Stay tuned for updates with the FOX 17 Weather Team! Several aspects of this storm could change, so you'll want to check back in. You can download the FOX 17 News app for your latest forecast video.