Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday lake effect snow

WEST MICHIGAN — Our first Winter Weather Advisory of December has been issued for Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties starting Monday morning at 4 A.M. lasting until Tuesday at 4 A.M.

WXMI FOX 17

Snow accumulation is expected to reach between a trace to about 2 inches in some communities. In those counties with a Winter Weather Advisory, there's potential for up to isolated amounts measuring up to 4 inches.

WXMI FOX 17

With a strong northwesterly wind, the lake effect snow will kick off early Monday morning. Light snow showers will be on and off throughout the day. The strong winds may have the potential to reduce visibility as blowing snow could become a road hazard. Speaking of road hazards, it'll be possible that roads could turn slick with the addition of snow. Plus, we haven't had a lot of chances to practice winter weather driving! Reduce your speed, turn on your headlights and drive safely!

Here is a breakdown of when the snow showers begin:

Your morning commute could start off slick, especially for those along the lakeshore. As of 5 A.M. Monday, the models predict lake effect will start for the lakeshore.

WXMI FOX 17

By 9 A.M. snow showers will become more scattered, bringing some minor accumulation to our central inland communities.

WXMI FOX 17

By the afternoon, expect some inland communities to see a taper in snow, while it remains persistent for lakeshore communities through the evening commute.