Mild conditions expected through Christmas

A snow-less Christmas could be possible
Posted at 6:41 AM, Dec 16, 2023
WEST MICHIGAN — All I want for Christmas is ...... if your answer is snow, you may be out of luck.

Weather models are hinting at the potential for a warmer than average stretch leading into the week of Christmas. This could mitigate the potential for a White Christmas this year.

Mr. Heat Miser is winning, with above average temperatures anticipated through Christmas, all the way up to the start of the new year. Average temperatures for this stretch tend to be around the mid 30s.

Precipitation tends to be around half an inch, and the outlook points to equal chances for above or below average. With warmer temperatures in lieu, precipitation would more likely be rainy.

Much of the US could experience above average precipitation, turning the map a Grinch-y Green hue!

