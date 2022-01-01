Remi Monaghan

Remi Monaghan is a sports reporter and weekend sports anchor at FOX 17.

Remi comes to West Michigan after working in North Texas and Southeastern Oklahoma for the last three years. She served as a sports reporter for two years and then took over as sports director. In Texoma, she covered some of the best high school football teams in the country along with Division II & III college teams in the region.

She is a proud graduate of Michigan State University where she earned her degree in journalism from the College of Communication Arts and Sciences. Remi minored in sports journalism and completed five different internships during that time.

Born and raised in metro Detroit, Remi grew up watching Detroit-area teams, which fueled her passion for sports. In high school, she had her first taste of sports broadcasting in a TV production class, which she credits for her love and appreciation for television. Her family was very active, and she played lots of sports as a kid. Her favorites were softball, football, and competitive cheerleading.

Remi enjoys meeting new people and is excited to meet the coaches, players, and fans in West Michigan. If you see her at a game or event, be sure to say hi! Outside of work, Remi likes to play golf, try new restaurants, and spend time with her boyfriend, family, and friends.

Be sure to follow along with her regular social media accounts.