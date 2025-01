KENTWOOD, Mich. — The GottaGetIt Hoops Classic tournament will return to West Michigan and be hosted at East Kentwood High School on Jan. 11th.

EK Head basketball Coach, Mike, Thomas, spoke with Fox 17 about what to expect during this years tournament.

GottaGetIt tournament preview

Tickets can be purchased here for $10 until the day of the tournament. Prices will increase to $15 at the door on the day of the event.

