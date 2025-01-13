GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hockey season is in full swing from the minis all the way up to the Red Wings. And on Sunday, a group of local athletes got to train with one of the Griffins players and some coaches to hone in on their skills.

“I was thinking that I get to meet a Griffins hockey player, I was very excited,” said Nora Kinola.

In Motion: Griffins Youth Foundation hosts goalie clinic

The Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation hosted 20 young goalies on the ice Sunday afternoon at Griffs Ice House for a goalie clinic.

“I was very excited to learn from the goalies and help them train me to be a better goalie. Yeah, it was super fun,” said James Bouwman.

James and Nora were apart of the specialty group of players, 4th through 12th grade that got to learn from Griffin’s goalie coach Rope Koistinen and goalie Sebastian Cossa.

They worked on some fundamental skills and a few goalie specific drills during the hour long session. Cossa says that it was great to work with the kids, and reminded him of the camps he went to growing up.

“Even if it was a junior goalie or anyone that you looked up to. If you’ve watched them play before it’s super special. Trying to replicate their game, see what got them there at that level. I definitely remember stuff like that, it was awesome and it was super cool back then. So anything I can do to help now is awesome,” said Cossa.

The youth players got some one-on-one attention from the staff and said that they learned goalie specific techniques to take with them to their next practice.

“I know that now I need to keep my stick from sliding down on an angle so the puck can go in the net,” said Nora.

“My favorite part was probably getting shot on. Why? Because I just love making those quick saves. It’s so fun,” said James.

They do several clinics like this throughout the year so if you’re interested you’ll need to get involved with the youth foundation. And coming up next weekend if the Great Skate. 24 hours of continuous skating at Rosa Parks Circle with Griffins players and staff joining in on the fun.

Read more stories about Sports In Motion below: