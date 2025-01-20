Recent NCAA ruling awards extra year of eligibility to former juco players

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since 2020 we have seen a rise in college athletes playing longer than the usual four years. Student-athletes will often take a red-shirt year, and some earned an extra year of eligibility from the covid pandemic, but most recently, the NCAA ruled that junior college athletes who played one or more years will remain eligible to compete in the 2025-2026 school year.

“You go there for a year or two just to go to your four year. Finish out your two years at your four year, maybe a fifth if you red-shirt and then you’re out of there. But this changed everything obviously,” said Dylan Chargo.

In December of 2024, the NCAA board of directors granted a waiver to permit student athletes who competed at a junior college for a minimum of one year and would’ve graduated this spring for them to receive one extra year of eligibility. This comes after a successful lawsuit against the NCAA by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia who argued that his junior season should not count as part of his four seasons of eligibility.

Lauren Ferullo, the athletic director at Grand Rapids Community College says that this could lead to a permanent change in judo eligibility in the future.

“I think it’s a great opportunity. I think both associations are going to have to start looking at their rules and what this means for the juco level and possibly adding a year at our level so that students can continue to finish their degrees which is very important to us here and then to move on to their schools,” said Ferullo.

Dylan Chargo played two years at GRCC before transferring to Purdue Fort Wayne. He says

“It’s kinda a no-brainer to use the eligibility because you’re already going to be in school. You might as well keep playing the sport you’ve played your whole life. And if you’re getting scholarship towards it, it might be cheaper for you and a lot more manageable down the road,” said Dylan.

Ryan Dykstra plated with Dylan at GRCC. He’s now on the baseball team at Grand Valley and though he’s not eligible for this extra year, he loved his time with the Raiders and says he’s a better player because of it.

“My experience there was awesome. Coach Eddington was great. The guys I played with were great. People always have a little like, juco you don’t get treated the best, but GRCC treated us athletes really well,” said Dykstra.

“GRCC takes the extra steps when it comes to junior college athletics. We have a full time athletic trainer, we can use the weight room whenever we want. And they really are there to help us improve and get to our four year. If I could go back I wouldn’t change it, I’d go to GR every time,” said Chargo.

Lauren Furello said that there are multiples reasons why a student would choose to play at a juco and besides the ability to learn and grow on and off the field, it’s a great reminder than students within the district can go to GRCC for free. There is no official word yet on whether or not the NCAA would consider an additional year for all future juco players.

