In Motion: Catholic Central set to host Wilson Chandler invite

Remi Monaghan
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central basketball is set to host the first ever Wilson Chandler invite on February 8th. Teams from all over the state will come to West Michigan for the tournament named after the former NBA player.

Wilson Chandler grew up in Benton Harbor, Michigan and now his children, including his daughter Jaya, go to Catholic Central. His partnership for this tournament coined the name. Below is a list of the schedule of games.

12pm East Kentwood vs. Catholic Central girls

2pm Rockford vs. North Farmington boys

4pm East Kentwood vs. Jalen Rose LA boys

6pm East Lansing vs. Ann Arbor Huron boys

8pm Catholic Central vs. Paw Paw boys

