'He was the best kid ever': Lawton boy's memory lives on with 'SuperHero Robbie Oxley Foundation'

LAWTON, Mich — Six-year-old Robbie Oxley loved superheroes.

"Loved Ironman, love the Incredible Hulk, you name it," his mother Nancie Oxley recalled. "Captain America...was his favorite."

In September 2020, Robbie was rushed to a hospital after a freak accident.

"[We kept] kept him stable enough that he was able to donate his organs," she told FOX 17 News. "Unfortunately, he wasn't able to survive, but he made a difference in the impact in at least six other people's lives so they could carry on."

Robbie's story wasn't over.

Nancie was determined to find a way to keep his memory alive.

"My late husband and I were wanting to do a foundation in Robbie's name. And 11 months later, I lost my husband," Nancie tearfully explained.

She pushed on to launch The SuperHero Robbie Oxley Foundation in 2022.

"A lot of time, energy, of course, tears. But we're able to create this foundation to keep Robbie spirit alive, his name, and giving back to the community," she said. "The superhero part came from Robbie's true love of being a superhero, but also being a superhero donating his organs."

The foundation has raised more than $40,000 to support academics and athletics in the Lawton area, while also raising awareness of organ donation.

"If you choose that, you can really make a difference in the world. And that's what superheroes do," Nancie said. "They make a difference. And that's what Robbie was."

Robbie's heroic last act continues to change lives.

"This is quite bittersweet," she said. "Robbie's not here. I'd give everything for him to be back and not doing this at all. But if this is the one thing that we can do to keep that legacy alive and keep going, there is so much pride...and it's not just self-pride, it's family pride. It's community pride."

