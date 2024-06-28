'The Dollar Difference': How one buck can make big impact on foster, adoptive families

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — Stacey Nagelkirk and her nonprofit The Dollar Difference prove that one dollar is all you need to make change.

The mother of three began the organization nearly three years ago to help the foster and adoptive community.

"I thought you don't have to be a foster family to get involved in foster care," Nagelkirl explained. "I thought I could use my gifts in a different way. And this just really seemed like a great way to do that."

The concept is simple: each month donors are asked to donate just one dollar.

"That's all you can donate no more, no less. And then we pool all of the funds that are raised each month from our dollar donors. And we choose one organization or family who's serving foster care, adoption, or family preservation," Nagelkirk said.

So far, roughly 25,000 dollars has been raised.

Groups that have benefitted so far include Michigan Fosters, Fostering Faith and Give Hope RV.

"They're all so excited... we're typically meeting like a specific need that they know that we know they have," she told FOX 17 News. "We thought giving the check would be the most exciting part. But really, it's just been awesome to help highlight people who are doing really important work in our community and helping them feel seen and valued and encouraged. I think that that's my favorite part of the whole entire thing."

Nagelkirk said more than 700 donors have come forward so far.

Her goal is to reach one thousand donors.

"When you start something like this, you have no clue what's going to happen, but just continuing to trust that God put this vision on my heart and that He was going to provide, and He totally has every step of the way. And it's just been a really cool journey."

Nagelkirk also has another nonprofit called Haven Missionary Homes to help missionaries from West Michigan.

She is also in the early stages of the licensing process for immigrant foster care.

To learn more about The Dollar Difference, click here.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Nagelkirk receives a $550 prize.

