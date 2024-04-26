'Something the kids need': GR woman offers free dance classes to inner-city girls

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Katrina Winston grew up dancing and now offers dozens of girls in Grand Rapids the chance to do the same.

The mother of four and nurse at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital created K. Elite Dance Academy.

"It's just something that the kids need," Winston told FOX 17 News. "The main reasons why a lot of kids don't join sports is because of the cost...And I feel like with these kids with a lot of the violence that's going on in the city, we need something for kids. A positive thing."

Winston offers free lessons during two practices each week.

Girls and teens who take part need only to pay for their uniforms.

Even then Winston makes sure they are low cost.

"I encourage them, hey, pray before you come in, go work on yourself before you come in the door," Winston said. "If you experience anything, just put that into dancing."

More than 50 girls take part in performances each month.

K. Elite Academy also offers tutoring, gymnastics, a book club, and community cleanups.

"It's just amazing. Like, the kids love it," said Destiny Williams, who assists Winston with coaching. "We can be ourselves and build a sisterhood, a family."

Britney Sylvester is thrilled her nine-year-old Damari is part of the team.

"There's no tryouts, so everyone is welcome," she said. "And [Winston] doesn't treat anyone, any different. Everybody is equal."

Winston, who started the dance lessons as an activity for her daughter, is proud to be able to teach all her kids the right moves in life.

"I want to be able to give back where I can, when I can," Winston said. "I like my kids being happy and seeing what I'm doing so that way they can give back to the community when they get older and be able to do something like what I'm doing."

Winston hopes to make K. Elite Academy a nonprofit and eventually begin a boy's team.

You can catch K. Elite Academy performing on April 27th at The City is Mine Kids Talent Show at 4 Star Theatre, 1944 Division Avenue.

If you would like to donate or sponsor a child for dance you can donate through cash app $KEliteDanceAcademy.

To learn more, about K. Elite Dance Academy, email K.elite.dance.academy.llc.gr@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Winston receives a $550 prize.

