Oprah set to hold livestream event in Michigan supporting Kamala Harris

DETROIT, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to return to Michigan later this week in yet another campaign stop in the Mitten State.

The Democratic nominee is set to take part in a livestream event hosted by Oprah Winfrey. The "Unite for America" program will be produced out of the metro Detroit area on Thursday, September 19.

Promoted as an event to marshal support behind the Vice President, the livestream will have 140 organizations taking part. The live production will have an in-person audience, but the location where it is being held is not being released.

The livestream is scheduled to start around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The presidential nominee's appearance follows a number of other stops by both presidential campaigns in Michigan.

JD Vance, the Republic nominee for Vice President, is scheduled to speak in Sparta on Tuesday.

Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz held several events in Grand Rapids and Lansing last Thursday and Friday.

America Votes FOX 17 EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 with VP nominee Gov. Tim Walz FOX 17 News

Walz's wife met with Democratic volunteers in Grand Rapids two weeks ago.

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump held a rally in Potterville on August 29, the same day Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, appeared at a event in Grand Rapids.

Two days before that Vance held a rally outside Big Rapids.

During the Democratic National Convention on August 20, Trump rallied in Howell.

On August 14 Vance appeared in Byron Township.

Vance also held a press conference outside the Shelby Township Police Department on August 7. Harris and Walz both appeared at a rally at the Detroit Metro Airport the same day, then met with union members from Ford Motor Company the next morning.

The largest event so far in West Michigan came just a week after the assassination attempt on Trump. The former President held his first rally with his VP pick in Van Andel Arena with thousands turned away at the doors.

During the Republican National Convention on July 17, Harris held a campaign event in Kalamazoo.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube