Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

JD Vance to make campaign stop in Sparta next week

JD Vance
Stefan Jeremiah / AP
Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a press conference, May 13, 2024, in New York.
JD Vance
Posted

SPARTA, Mich. — Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance is scheduled to make a return to West Michigan next week, this time in Sparta.

Vance will speak before a crowd at Apple Valley Events on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m., according to former President Donald Trump’s campaign website.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

The event comes shortly after Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz held a campaign event in Grand Rapids.

Vance previously held campaign rallies in Green Township and Byron Township.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election 2024: Michigan Voting Resources

Check if you're registered to vote How to register to vote Vote by mail: How to get your absentee ballot View a sample ballot