JD Vance to make campaign stop in Sparta next week

SPARTA, Mich. — Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance is scheduled to make a return to West Michigan next week, this time in Sparta.

Vance will speak before a crowd at Apple Valley Events on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m., according to former President Donald Trump’s campaign website.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

The event comes shortly after Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz held a campaign event in Grand Rapids.

Vance previously held campaign rallies in Green Township and Byron Township.

