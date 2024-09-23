Gwen Walz taking bus tour to Lansing on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — The wife of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be back in Michigan this week to support the Harris-Walz campaign.

Gwen Walz is scheduled to appear in Lansing on Tuesday, taking part in a "Fighting for Reproductive Freedom" bus tour. Others taking part include Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, abortion advocates, and Democratic volunteers.

The bus tour is making stops in several key states ahead of the November election.

This will mark Walz's second stop in Michigan since her husband was named the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris. She first appeared in Grand Rapids on September 4, meeting with Democratic volunteers.

Her visit Tuesday will comes just days before former President Trump holds a campaign event in Sparta on Friday.

Well-traveled campaign trail in Michigan

Republican Vice President nominee JD Vance held a rally in Sparta on September 17. He spoke exclusively with FOX 17 during his visit.

Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz held several events in Grand Rapids and Lansing on September 12 & 13. Walz also spoke exclusively with FOX 17 during his stop in West Michigan.

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump held a rally in Potterville on August 29, the same day Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, appeared at a event in Grand Rapids.

Two days before that Vance held a rally outside Big Rapids.

During the Democratic National Convention on August 20, Trump rallied in Howell.

On August 14 Vance appeared in Byron Township.

Vance also held a press conference outside the Shelby Township Police Department on August 7. Harris and Walz both appeared at a rally at the Detroit Metro Airport the same day, then met with union members from Ford Motor Company the next morning.

The largest event so far in West Michigan came just a week after the assassination attempt on Trump. The former President held his first rally with his VP pick in Van Andel Arena with thousands turned away at the doors.

During the Republican National Convention on July 17, Harris held a campaign event in Kalamazoo.

