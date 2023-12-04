Judge grants Ottawa County Health Officer's motion to subpoena County Commissioners

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Ottawa County Health Officer will be allowed to call members of the county commission to testify in court about what was discussed during closed sessions amid a termination hearing for the Health Officer.

Muskegon County Judge Jenny McNeill granted the motion by Adeline Hambley to subpoena 5 county commissioners at an evidentiary hearing to be held in January 2024. Hambley wants to call Ottawa County Commission Chairman Joe Moss to the witness stand, along with commissioners Doug Zylstra, Jacob Bonnema, and Roger Bergman. Also being subpoenaed is Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebucks.

Hambley is asking the court to enforce a settlement deal between her and the county on the terms established on November 6th.

David Kallman, representing Ottawa County, says the framework set nearly a month ago was not a binding contract. He told the judge commissioners did not vote to approve the settlement terms, only the recommendation of legal counsel. Kallman argued final terms of the settlement have not been established and would require the vote of the Board of Commissioners.

Both sides mentioned the likelihood of an appeal of whatever ruling the judge makes.

An exact date for the evidentiary hearing has not been set.

On-going settlement debate

Monday's hearing is the latest in a weeks-long debate over Hambley's employment.

The Board of Commissioners held the first part of a termination hearing on October 24th, with testimony in front of the board stretching into a second day on October 25th.

RELATED: HEALTH OFFICER RELEASES EMAILS CONNECTED TO TERMINATION HEARING

A vote was delayed until November 6th, but during closed session meetings with Hambley's attorney, the board made a settlement offer. In exchange for $4 million, Hambley would step down as Health Officer and drop her lawsuit against the county.

The Board of Commissioners voted at the close of the meeting to empower its legal counsel to negotiate the details of the settlement. 3 commissioners voted against the deal: Jacob Bonnema, Doug Zylstra and Roger Bergman. All three face subpoenas to testify.

Later board meetings revealed crumbling support for the settlement terms. The county and Hambley agreed to bring in a mediatorto potentially rescue the deal during a November 28th meeting. Hambley also filed a motion to have the settlement framework enforced through a court order.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube