Ottawa Co. health officer releases emails, claims wrongful termination efforts underway

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The attorneys representing Ottawa County Health Officer Adeline Hambley released hundreds of emails detailing what led up to the effort to remove Hambley from her position.

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners filed a public hearing notice on September 27.

The notice listed several charges against Hambley related to her handling of the health department's budget.

The charges claim "Ms. Hambley demonstrated incompetence, misconduct and neglect of duty" by doing the following:



Making false public representations about budgetary scenarios.

Falsely claiming that she was not included in the budget process.

Failing to cooperate in the budget process.

Making false claims that encouraged and caused confusion, anxiety, fear and panic in the community.

Sarah Riley Howard with Pinsky Smith PC, the legal group representing Hambley, gave us the emails in the PDF below:

Communications on Public Health Budget August Sept 2023 by WXMI on Scribd

We were also given this correspondence of the changes to Ottawa County's media communications and approvals needed for web, social media, press releases and newsletters in this PDF:

Press Contact Policy Emails by WXMI on Scribd

How we got here:

Hambley released a proposal at the end of August claiming the Ottawa County Health Department would likely shut down if county administrators enacted a draft of their proposed FY24 budget.

County leaders fired back quickly. County Administrator John Gibbs and Chairperson Joe Moss said Hambley's claims were false, and her public disclosure of a budget proposal was "inappropriate and unprofessional."

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners approved the FY24 budget at the end of September.

County Administrator Gibbs released the following statement about the budget and the process county officials took to finalize it:

"Ottawa County concludes the most transparent budget process in history— incorporating for the first time an easier-to-understand format, information on grants and payments and additional work sessions for commissioners and the public to engage in the process. The fiscally responsible budget includes the smallest year-over-year increase in general funding spending in more than half a decade, and fully funds critical programs— such as Ottawa Food— by giving the Department of Public Health the second-highest budget in its history."

What comes next:

Planned oral arguments are scheduled for October 11. That's when county officials will get the chance to voice whether they want Hambley to keep her position as health officer.

Hambley's attorneys previously filed an emergency stay asking the court to delay the removal hearing until further notice; however, the court of appeals denied that request.

The removal hearing is scheduled for October 23 at 8 a.m.

READ MORE: Ottawa County Commission to hold removal hearing for health officer

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube