Ottawa Co. board postpones vote on health officer's future

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ottawa County’s embattled health officer still had a job Tuesday; however, last week, sources told FOX 17 a majority of the board agreed to a $4 million settlement which would end Adeline Hambley’s lawsuit against the county.

Commissioners postponed a vote on the deal, once again, during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Hambley’s attorney, Sarah Howard, says there was a disagreement after last week’s approval of the settlement.

Howard, along with Ottawa County’s corporate counsel spent almost seven hours trying to come to a conclusion.

Instead, Chairperson Joe Moss motioned to recess until November 28.

FOX 17 asked Ottawa County’s attorney, Jack Jordan, why the $4 million deal seemed to be falling apart. He said he cannot comment on discussions that happened during closed sessions.

Howard added that she can neither comment further on where a possible settlement stands, including that $4 million settlement would require her client to step down.

Hambley’s lawsuit against Ottawa County dates back to January when a majority of the board voted to demote Hambley to interim health officer.

Since then, commissioners held a two-day removal hearing regarding Hambley’s actions and statements made during the county’s budgeting process.

The hearing, as of Tuesday, has spanned more than three weeks and totals more than 30 hours.

“If she is fired after [the] termination hearing, she’s obviously no longer here. She’ll be replaced and litigation will continue. So, you know, in the short term, it’s settlement or hearing,” Howard explained. “But if we don’t settle litigation, litigation will continue in some fashion in the Muskegon County Circuit Court.”

Commissioner Kyle Terpstra was not present again on Tuesday, marking his fourth absence of the five-day removal hearing. We reached out to learn his reasoning but have not heard back.

Commissioners are set to resume the hearing on November 28.

