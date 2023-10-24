Hearing focused on removing Ottawa County health officer begins

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A hearing started Tuesday in Ottawa County to determine whether the top health officer, Adeline Hambley, will keep her job.

Hambley tried to stop the hearing.

But on Monday, Muskegon County Judge Jenny McNeill ruled she doesn't have the power to grant an injunction for Adeline Hambley.

She added that the Ottawa County commissioners are following the proper steps needed to move forward.

Hambley faces four charges— she's accused of incompetence, misconduct and neglect of duty during the county's fiscal year 2024 budgeting process.

Hambley was vocal against proposed cuts, which she said would cause the health department to close in a matter of weeks.

Her attorney, Sarah Howard, argued her client did the right thing by informing the public about county leaders' proposed budget cuts.

During day one of the hearing, eight people were questioned under oath, including Ottawa County's Finance Director Karen Karasinski who has had a large role in shaping department budgets.

Karasinski testified that Hambley knew what she was talking about when it came to the health department's budget, adding that nothing Hambley said was inaccurate or incompetent.

"She never said anything to me that I thought was inaccurate about where we are," Karasinski said.

Howard presented several dozen exhibits, including emails and text messages to county commissioners.

Meanwhile, the county's attorney, David Kallman, argued in support of the charges against Hambley, noting that he believes nothing said Tuesday exonerates her.

Kallman says Hambley's statements about the health department's proposed budget were false and caused confusion, anxiety, fear and panic in the community.

"John Gibbs never told you to cut Miss Hambley out of any of the process," Kallman said to Karasinski while she was under oath.

"He did not," she answered. "As it relates to the things that I work with her, I find her work, I have never had a problem working with her or what she has told me."

Nina Baranowski, one of Karasinski's employees, was another key witness Tuesday.

Baranowski oversees budget issues and questions throughout the year in regards to the health department.

During testimony, she painted a picture of what communication was like between public health and Administrator Gibbs, specifically, delays in getting authorization for certain grants.

"For the fiscal year 24 contract...we sent some requests [and] even the state of Michigan sent emails for deadlines being missed," Baranowski explained on the stand.

The county has blocked out two days for this hearing.

Administrator Gibbs is set to be the first to testify when the hearing resumes Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Public comment is also expected on day two of the hearing.

Once arguments wrap up, county commissioners will act as jurors and decide whether or not to keep Hambley in her position.

Howard told FOX 17 that Hambley believes enough commissioners will choose to fire her. In that case, Howard plans to file a wrongful termination complaint.

