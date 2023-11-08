Ottawa County looks to spend $4M to end health officer's case against the county

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Sources confirm to FOX 17 that the county will pay $4 million to Health Officer Adeline Hambley. In exchange, she’ll drop her lawsuit against the county and step down as health officer.

Added conditions include Deputy Health Administrator Marcia Mansaray would step down in the near future with a severance package.

According to a source, this could be the largest payout in Ottawa County's history. FOX 17 was told in the last 30 years, the county hasn't paid a combined $2 million in litigation claims. The last known balance reserved to fight litigation claims was around $30 million.

Previous lawsuits were paid out by the Ottawa County Insurance Authority. According to Ottawa County's website, the OCIA "assumes financial and operational responsibility for all matters relating to risk retention, risk management and insurance coverage (except employee benefits) for the county, including its departments and agencies and the Ottawa County Building Authority."

Over the next few days, attorneys will reportedly work to finalize a deal to be signed by both parties. The parties plan to meet again at next Tuesday's board meeting.

Before this settlement was reached, a source says Hambley’s initial offer was to keep her job. In exchange, the county would cover her attorney fees, which amounted to around $80,000.

This negotiating came after a two-day removal hearing, after four charges were leveled against Hambley. She was accused of incompetence, misconduct and neglect of duty during the county’s budgeting process.

Commissioners were expected to vote Monday on her termination but instead went into a closed session for eight hours.

When the board returned, they voted 7-3 with Chairperson and Ottawa Impact Founder Joe Moss motioning "to accept counsel's recommendation regarding litigation and settlement activities in the case of Hambley v. Ottawa County as addressed during closed session." His fellow Ottawa Impact commissioners and Commissioner Rebekah Curran favored the motion. Commissioner Kyle Terpstra had left before the vote. Commissioners Doug Zylstra, Jacob Bonnema and Roger Bergman voted against the motion.

READ MORE: Ottawa County Board gives initial approval on legal settlement with health officer

It’s still not clear how commissioners shifted from removal efforts to reaching a settlement.

Chairperson Joe Moss - Yes

Vice-Chairperson Sylvia Rhodea - Yes

Gretchen Cosby - Yes

Roger Belknap - Yes

Allison Miedema - Yes

Lucy Ebel - Yes

Rebekah Curran - Yes

Doug Zylstra - No

Roger Bergman - No

Jacob Bonnema - No

Kyle Terpstra - Didn’t Vote

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

In February of 2023, Hambley initially sued Ottawa County after the board abruptly demoted her to interim health officer. On Jan. 3, one month earlier, the new commissioners had nominated Nathaniel Kelly as their choice for health officer.

Due to this legal case, the Kallman Legal Group billed the Ottawa County Insurance Authority $82,686 from February to August of this year. FOX 17 has FOIA’d the August-through-October billing from Corporate Council.

In October, the Kallman Legal Group fought and lost in the Michigan Appeals Court with the ruling that Hambley was the rightful Ottawa County health officer. The court did favor the attorney group, stating that the board of commission "retains the authority to terminate Hambley if the commission complies with the procedures and standards prescribed in MCL 46.11(n)."

Moss alone scheduled a removal hearing for Oct. 19 but Commissioner Zylstra pointed out that the board needs a majority vote to set a hearing date. A week later, the hearing started with ten witnesses called by Hambley's attorney, Sarah Howard. The witnesses included current and former employees.

Howard presented several exhibits to showcase Hambly’s actions and statements as she proceeded through the county budget process. Larger proposed cuts to Public Health were requested by county officials. Hambley then spoke to the media, warning that if these cuts were approved, it would shutter the health department in weeks. She later explained she was left out of the continuing budget discussions. Not long after those remarks, county officials walked back on their demands and added more money to Public Health.

We will be at Tuesday’s board meeting and bring you further updates.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to learn more.

