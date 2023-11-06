Ottawa County Board gives initial approval on legal settlement with health officer

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has voted to establish a framework for a legal settlement with Health Officer Adeline Hambley.

The vote came after commissioners heard two days of testimony at a termination hearing in October.

Chairperson Joe Moss brought forth the hearing, accusing Hambley of incompetence, misconduct, and neglect of duty during the county’s budgeting process.

Rather than vote on Hambley’s employment status at the end of the hearing though, commissioners chose to postpone their decision until October 30, then delayed it again to November 6.

Moss said he though they needed more time to review all of the testimony and other information, but Hambley’s attorney described it as a stall tactic. She claims the board knew what it wanted to do even before the hearing started.

After eight hours of closed-door meetings on Monday, the Board voted to settle with Hambley.

Chairperson Joe Moss motioned to approve the Corporate Council’s suggestion. Commissioners Jacob Bonnema, Doug Zylstra and Roger Bergman voted no.

Sarah Howard, Hambley’s attorney, wouldn’t go into further detail on the settlement. However, she says, as of this moment, Ottawa County still has a health officer.

“She is now and that remains until something else changes,” says Howard. “She's the health officer they have not voted to remove her. So status quo for now.”

The Board will reconvene to go over the details of the settlement on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Tensions between Hambley and commissioners began in January, when they moved to dismiss her from office over COVID-19 mandates.

During the termination hearings, commissioners heard from witnesses, including County Administrator John Gibbs.

Hambley was accused of incompetence, misconduct and neglect of duty during the county's fiscal year 2024 budgeting process.

Hambley was vocal against proposed cuts, which she said would cause the health department to close in a matter of weeks.

Howard argued her client did the right thing by informing the public about county leaders' proposed budget cuts.

