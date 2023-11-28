WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ottawa County’s removal hearing for its health officer is now in its fifth week, which was meant to last two days.

Ottawa County to bring mediator to help settle health officer lawsuit against the county

There was some movement on Tuesday compared to previous weeks.

Commissioners voted unanimously to bring in a mediator to try and settle the health officer’s lawsuit.

Ottawa County’s corporate counsel, Kallman Legal Group, and Health Officer Adeline Hambley’s attorney will select a mediator to oversee discussions. Attorney David Kallman explained that the cost of the mediator would fall on the county to pay the bill.

The county board also unanimously approved creating a subcommittee to participate in the mediation process. It comprises five commissioners: Chairperson Joe Moss, Commissioners Sylvia Rhodea, Allison Miedema, Gretchen Cosby and Doug Zylstra.

Moss explained during the motion that this subcommittee has no powers to finalize a deal.

Hambley’s Attorney, Sarah Howard, says she’s willing to move forward with this process.

This mediation process could take time to gather all parties involved for one day.

This settlement discussion started with a chain of events in late October. Moss presented four charges against Hambley. Those include incompetence, misconduct, and neglect of duty over her alleged conduct during the budget process.

After ten people testified, including current and former employees, there was a motion to discuss settling Hambley’s lawsuit.

Our sources tell us there was an agreement of $4 million for Hambley to resign. County leaders have since explained the board never finalized this deal. This is why Hambley and the county are currently fighting in court. Howard is asking a judge to enforce the deal she explains was made.

The two sides are scheduled to discuss that case in court on Monday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube