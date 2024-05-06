She had 78 dogs in an overcrowded kennel, now she'll serve no jail time

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The woman who ran a dog rescue in Norton Shores where several animals died will not spend any time behind bars.

Lisa Cober was sentenced Monday to 5 years probation with an order to have no animals in her care during that time. Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Kacel declined to send Cober to jail or prison as part of her sentence.

Cober was charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty. She pleaded guilty to one count of animal abandonment for more than 10 animals but less than 25.

78 dogs were seized from Cober’s Canine Rescue in Norton Shores back in January 2023. According to the court documents, the facility had feces covering the floor, as well as on counter spaces, doors, kennels, and walls. The odor of the feces and urine was described as “overwhelming.”

Cober told police eight puppies had died in her care that January. Two others had to be euthanized due to distemper. She also said that a litter of puppies had died in her care due to failure to thrive.

Another puppy died after being removed from Cober's care.

Many of the dogs were taken in by other rescue organizations and adopted to loving families.

