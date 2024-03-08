Owner of Norton Shores rescue where 78 dogs were seized pleads guilty

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The owner of a Norton Shores animal rescue pleaded guilty Thursday to abandoning animals/cruelty.

A total of 78 dogs were taken from Cober’s Canine Rescue in January 2023. Harbor Humane, who took in many of the animals, described the living conditions as “hell on earth.”

Video released to FOX 17 depicted animals stuffed together in cages littered with urine and feces.

Several dogs passed away in the months that followed.

Lisa Cober, the rescue’s owner, entered a guilty plea to one count of animal abandonment for more than 10 animals but less than 25.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held May 6.

