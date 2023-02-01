Court documents describe conditions dogs lived in at Norton Shores rescue

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Court documents describe the conditions that multiple dogs lived in at Cober’s Canine Rescue in Norton Shores. 78 dogs were seized from the rescue on Monday.

According to the court documents, Cober’s Canine Rescue had feces covering the floor, as well as on counter spaces, doors, kennels, and walls. The odor of the feces and urine was described as “overwhelming.”

The dogs were found in kennels that were too small for their size. The kennels were also overcrowded with too many dogs.

Dr. Karyn Houser, DVM of Glen Park Animal Hospital and Pound Buddies, assisted with the removal of the dogs. Dr. Houser also advised that 25 dogs appeared to be unwell or injured.

Cober’s Canine Rescue owner Lisa Cober told police that there were at least 22 puppies in her residence, and an unknown number of dogs. Cober also said that eight puppies had died in her care since January. Two others had to be euthanized due to distemper. She also said that a litter of puppies had died in her care due to failure to thrive.

When Norton Shores Building Inspectors conducted an assessment, they deemed the residence uninhabitable.

Cober has been charged with cruelty to more than 25 animals. The felony charge comes with a maximum of seven years in prison. She may also be ordered to have a psychiatric evaluation, as well as not to own or possess an animal. Her bond has been set at $1,000.

Cober is scheduled to appear in court on February 14 at 1:30 p.m. and February 21 at 11 a.m.

