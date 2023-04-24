Harbor Humane: Dogs saved from Norton Shores rescue finally ready for adoption

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — After 83 days of being held as evidence, the dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Norton Shores are ready to find their forever homes.

Harbor Humane announced on Monday that the forfeiture order for the dogs rescued from Cober’s Canines has come through and the dogs in their care will be available for adoption later this week.

Back in January, Harbor Humane, Pound Buddies along with law enforcement officials rescued 78 dogs found living in deplorable conditions.

Harbor Humane took in 20 of the dogs. Six of the dogs ended up dying from distemper shortly after being rescued.

According to the court documents, Cober’s Canine Rescue had feces covering the floor, as well as on counter spaces, doors, kennels, and walls. The odor of the feces and urine was described as “overwhelming.”

The dogs were found in kennels that were too small for their size. The kennels were also overcrowded with too many dogs.

Cober’s Canine Rescue owner Lisa Cober told police that there were at least 22 puppies in her residence and an unknown number of dogs. Cober also said that eight puppies had died in her care since January. Two others had to be euthanized due to distemper. She also said that a litter of puppies had died in her care due to failure to thrive.

Lisa Cober is charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty. Cober’s case was bound over to Circuit Court back in March, but a trial date has not yet been set.

