WATCH: Norton Shores police seize 78 dogs found living in poor conditions

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Nearly 80 dogs found in poor living conditions at a Norton Shores rescue have been seized by authorities and relocated to shelters in West Michigan.

The Norton Shores Police Department says they seized 78 dogs from Cober’s Canine Rescue in Norton Shores on Monday.

The investigation started after the director of Pound Buddies reported that the owner of Cober’s Canine Rescue had an excessive number of dogs in poor health and ‘dreadful’ living conditions.

An anonymous person was able to obtain photos of the living conditions the dogs were subjected to.

According to police, 78 dogs were seized from the home on January 30 and brought to Pound Buddies for evaluation.

Police posted a video of the dogs on its YouTube page.

Norton Shores police seize 78 dogs found living in poor conditions

Harbor Humane ended up taking in 20 of the dogs.

A suspect was arrested and charged with animal neglect.

The Norton Shores Police Department says the city’s building division later inspected the home and deemed it unfit for occupancy.

FOX 17

FOX 17

