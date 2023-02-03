Harbor Humane asking for donations to help dog rescued from Norton Shores

Harbor Humane Society is asking for donations to help a dog rescued from a Norton Shores home early this week get treatment.

Harbor Humane says Nort, one of 78 dogs found living in deplorable conditions at Cober’s Canine Rescue in Norton Shores, is in need of emergency care to save his life.

The shelter says X-rays show Nort is suffering from severe pneumonia.

Nort was rushed to an emergency animal hospital Friday morning in “an effort to save his life,” Harbor Humane stated in a Facebook post.

The shelter is asking for donations to help Nort get the treatment he needs.

On Monday, Nort and 77 other dogs were seized by authorities are relocated to shelters in West Michigan.

Harbor Humane ended up sheltering 20 of the dogs.

Executive director Jen Self-Aulgur says she feels good knowing the dogs are safe now.

She calls the 600-square-foot house in Norton Shores 'hell on earth.'

"Some of the animals were in crates so small, they could barely turn around.' She says they were 'just sitting in their own feces and urine.'

Self-Aulgur described the dogs as showing behaviors indicating they had little to no human interaction.

The dogs are suffering from scarring, bite wounds, skin conditions, kennel cough, and urine scalding on their paws.

While Self-Aulgur has seen her fair share of 'deplorable' conditions, she says this one is 'pretty bad.'

According to the court documents, Cober’s Canine Rescue had feces covering the floor, as well as on counter spaces, doors, kennels, and walls. The odor of the feces and urine was described as “overwhelming.”

The dogs were found in kennels that were too small for their size. The kennels were also overcrowded with too many dogs.

Dr. Karyn Houser, DVM of Glen Park Animal Hospital and Pound Buddies, assisted with the removal of the dogs. Dr. Houser also advised that 25 dogs appeared to be unwell or injured.

Cober’s Canine Rescue owner Lisa Cober told police that there were at least 22 puppies in her residence and an unknown number of dogs. Cober also said that eight puppies had died in her care since January. Two others had to be euthanized due to distemper. She also said that a litter of puppies had died in her care due to failure to thrive.

Cober is being charged with animal cruelty to 25 or more animals. The felony charge comes with a maximum of seven years in prison. Her bond was set at $1,000.

