Muskegon Heights fire chief faces drug and tax charges after city hall raid

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights fire chief will face charges tied to a federal search warrant of city hall in July.

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson announced the filing of charges against Shawnderick Roberson, including one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of state tax evasion.

Roberson, who was also serving as interim city manager, was put on administrative leave on July 24, one day after DEA and FBI agents along with Michigan State Police detectives carried out a raid of city hall.

Muskegon Muskegon Heights City Hall raided in federal drug investigation James Lewis

Investigators announced a series of searches across Muskegon County on July 23 tied to an investigation into potential drug and financial crimes.

In a statement on Tuesday, Prosecutor Hilson said the charges against Roberson come in conjunction with federal drug indictments expected from the U.S. Attorney's Office. It's not clear if Roberson will be among the defendants in the federal case.

"The issuance of these charges is only the beginning of this ongoing investigation," said Hilson. "State investigators are continuing their very thorough investigation, which includes the review of hundreds of documents and the interviews of several witnesses."

More charges could be filed after the review of the evidence is completed, said Hilson.

Muskegon Muskegon Heights city councilman seeks answers after federal raid on city hall Olivia Yatooma

City Attorney D. Smith issued a statement on the charges against Roberson, saying the city is aware and is monitoring the situation.

"Because criminal proceedings are now pending, the City will not comment on the allegations, the evidence, or matters that are properly before the court," said Smith. "We anticipate that the Mayor will be issuing an official public statement shortly addressing these recent developments, outlining the City's response, and discussing the City's path forward."

In the meantime, the Muskegon Heights City Council enacted a 90-day operational and administrative health plan to review city operations and stabilize the local government staff. Police Chief Maurice Sain was named interim city manager.

"Outside of the positions and the titles we hold, most of us still live in this community, so we are citizens as well. So whatever we do, however we do it, it affects not only them but also us in our homes," Sain told FOX 17 less than a week after the raid. "So I just want to see us get better in all aspects of government here."

Muskegon 'I didn't see that coming': Muskegon Heights police chief addresses federal raid Olivia Yatooma

If convicted of the charges, Roberson could face up to five years in prison for the felony counts.

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