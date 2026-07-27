Muskegon Heights city councilman seeks answers after federal raid on city hall

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Heights City Councilman Ron Jenkins says he is still searching for answers, much like his neighbors, after federal and state law enforcement agencies searched city hall Thursday.

"It definitely was a shock," Jenkins said.

Several search warrants were executed at locations across Muskegon County, all tied to an investigation carried out by the FBI, DEA, IRS, and Michigan State Police. While investigators did not share the exact locations of those searches, FOX 17 crews saw detectives and federal agents entering and exiting Muskegon Heights City Hall Thursday morning.

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"Is it something negative? Positive? I don't know," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said he and other council members are waiting for more information before speaking publicly about the investigation.

"We all are waiting for information to come in about the investigation, so we can't publicly speak on any of it," Jenkins said.

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson released a statement Thursday saying the investigation involves financial and drug crimes. Hilson said he is committed to transparency with the public but could not share more details without compromising the work to identify what happened and who is responsible.

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On Friday, Muskegon Heights Fire Chief and City Manager Shawnderrick Roberson was placed on administrative suspension, according to city attorney Te D. Smith. In a statement, Smith said the suspension should not be considered a determination of wrongdoing.

Jenkins also addressed Roberson's suspension.

"I think the city is just doing what they have to do to protect the city and to protect the citizens, and we're just going to keep it going from there," Jenkins said.

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Roberson's suspension comes shortly after he was named city manager in June, following the sudden dismissal of former City Manager Pearlette Merriweather — a move Jenkins said was handled poorly.

"We didn't give a chance for our citizens or our council to ask questions and to wonder why the motion was made the way that it was," Jenkins said.

"I respect every council person's vote; however, the way that we went about it was wrong," Jenkins said.

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Jenkins said he hopes Monday night's city council meeting will serve as a step in the right direction.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to all have a chance to talk together and come up with a solution about how we can move the city forward in a positive way," Jenkins said.

WATCH: Muskegon Heights city councilman seeks answers after federal raid on city hall

Muskegon Heights city councilman seeks answers after federal raid on city hall

During Roberson's suspension, Police Chief Maurice Sain will serve as acting city manager. The fire department will be overseen by the deputy fire chief.

The investigation is ongoing.

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