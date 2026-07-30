MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain said he was shocked following Thursday's federal raid inside city hall, adding his focus as acting city manager is to serve as a sounding board for city employees.

WATCH: 'I didn't see that coming': Muskegon Heights police chief addresses federal raid

'I didn't see that coming': Muskegon Heights police chief addresses federal raid

Sain stepped in as acting city manager following Shawnderrick Roberson being placed on paid administrative suspension.

"We just saw the need for somebody to be in that seat, so that our employees can continue to get the day-to-day operations done within the city of Muskegon Heights," Sain said. "It was a traumatic experience for the people who had nothing to do with the situation. So, just trying to help as much as I can where I can."

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Several search warrants were executed at locations across Muskegon County last Thursday, tied to an investigation carried out by the FBI, DEA, IRS, and Michigan State Police. One of those raids happened at Muskegon Heights City Hall. While investigators did not share the exact locations of all the searches, Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson said the investigation involves financial and drug crimes.

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Muskegon Heights City Attorney Te D. Smith wants neighbors to know that Roberson's suspension should not be considered a determination of wrongdoing.

Sain — is urging neighbors to be patient while the process plays out.

"Me knowing Roberson pretty much since high school days, you know, we just have to let the process play out," Sain said.

Muskegon Muskegon Heights city councilman seeks answers after federal raid on city hall Olivia Yatooma

When asked whether the raid was a setback for the city's reputation, Sain acknowledged the damage but also saw potential in the moment.

"Yeah, I think it was a black eye, but I also think it was an opportunity," Sain said. "I think it's an opportunity for outside sources to kind of either confirm or get rid of a lot of the rumors that we hear about corruption being within the city of Muskegon Heights."

Sain said he believes the city's leadership must work to rebuild trust with neighbors, noting that many officials, including himself, live in the community they serve.

"Outside of the positions and the titles we hold, most of us still live in this community, so we are citizens as well. So whatever we do, however we do it, it affects not only them but also us in our homes," Sain said. "So I just want to see us get better in all aspects of government here."

Sain said he views the investigation's outcome as a necessary step forward for Muskegon Heights.

"We are a city that's trying to rebuild an image, and I think this is one of the first steps in really getting to that."

This investigation is ongoing.

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