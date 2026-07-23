Muskegon Heights City Hall raided in federal drug investigation

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Federal and state law enforcement agencies executed several search warrants as part of an investigation throughout Muskegon County, according to the prosecutor's office.

On Thursday, the search warrants were executed in a collaborative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Internal Revenue Service and the Michigan State Police, said Prosecutor DJ Hilson in a statement.

DEA, FBI and State Police officers were seen entering and exiting the Muskegon Heights City Hall building Thursday morning.

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The investigation involves financial and drug crimes, said Hilson, whose office is working with the United State Attorney's Office.

In a statement, Hilson said he is "committed to transparency with the public, who undoubtedly have and will have many questions about today's law enforcement activity."

"Our ethical duties, as well as protecting the integrity of this investigation, limit our ability at this time to disclose specific details," the statement continued.

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