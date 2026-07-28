Muskegon Heights adopts 90-day plan to 'stabilize' city operations following federal raid

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights City Council held its first meeting Monday since federal authorities raided City Hall last week, officially placing Police Chief Maurice Sain as acting city manager.

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City Manager and Fire Chief Shawnderrick Roberson had already been placed on administrative leave with pay as a result of the investigation before the council made the appointment official Monday night.

Not all council members were on board with the decision. One council member raised concerns that the move was happening too quickly without a clear direction for the city.

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"At this time, what we're doing is we are moving, and we haven't strategically did anything collectively as a group to see where we're going as a city. So how can we give now the police chief that will be acting a direction that we don't even have a direction?" Jenkins said.

The council also approved a last-minute agenda item Monday — a 90-day operational and administrative health plan. The plan was pitched by one council member and broken down into 30-day intervals with various objectives. The council's first special meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

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"There are some some items that I put together that I would love to present to council on how we should kind of stabilize ourselves in this interim period," Andre Williams Jr. said.

The raid itself was not discussed during the meeting. The mayor said at the outset that it would not be.

Last week, several search warrants were executed at locations across Muskegon County as part of a drugs and financial crimes investigation carried out by the FBI, DEA, IRS, and Michigan State Police.

The city attorney said Roberson's suspension should not be considered a determination of wrongdoing.

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