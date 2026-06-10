MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Pearlette Merriweather was removed as city manager in a 4-3 vote Monday, with Fire Chief Shawnderick Roberson appointed to replace her immediately.

WATCH: 'It was wrong': Muskegon Heights city manager ousted in surprise council vote, fire chief named replacement

'It was wrong': Muskegon Heights city manager ousted in surprise council vote, fire chief named replacement

Merriweather's sudden removal sent shockwaves through city hall Monday evening.

The motion to replace Merriweather was made by Councilperson LaShae Simmons, and supported by Councilmen Andre Williams, William Kitchen and Derrick Lamar Collins.

"I move that the city council appoint Chief Shawnderick Roberson as city manager effective immediately, while continuing to serve as fire chief under the terms of his current employment," Simmons said.

Councilman Ronald Jenkins, Mayor Bonnie McGlothin and Mayor Pro Tem Kellie Kitchen voted against the motion.

Merriweather had recently agreed to permanently step into the city manager position after serving as interim since August of 2025.

Jenkins said his understanding was that Monday night's meeting was to discuss and approve her contract, not remove her.

"We didn't even get a chance to talk on her contract. Again, to be a city of friendly people, this is not how we treat people," Jenkins said.

Jenkins also raised concerns about the process, saying the public and council members were not given an opportunity to ask questions before the vote was called.

"We didn't give a chance for our citizens or a council to ask questions and to wonder why the motion was made the way that it was," Jenkins said. "I respect every councilperson's vote, however, the way that we went about it was wrong."

Jenkins said the outcome caught most of the room off guard.

"Everybody was shocked except those who voted. Those who voted knew what they were voting on," Jenkins said.

Questions have also been raised about Roberson's willingness to take on the city manager role long-term. Jenkins noted the fire chief's commitment to his current department.

"He's not looking to take on the permanent position of a city manager. He loves what he does from a fireman, he's a fire chief, he will and wants to retire from the city of Muskegon Heights under the fire department," Jenkins said.

Williams, who voted in favor of the motion, provided his perspective in a written statement.

"Transitional moments are tough. Resources are limited, but faith is strong. We must use this time to be strategic, focused and innovative. This is not an opportunity to campaign for our own personal interests," Williams said.

Despite his frustration, Jenkins said he remains focused on moving forward.

"I respect the vote of council. Now we're looking for a solution. What's the resolution to all of it, and that's where my mind is now," Jenkins said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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