MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Following search warrants executed in locations across Muskegon County Thursday, Muskegon Heights City Manager and Fire Chief Shawnderrick Roberson was placed on administrative suspension with pay, Friday, effective immediately.

WATCH: Feds raid Muskegon Heights City Hall, city manager and fire chief placed on administrative suspension

Feds raid Muskegon Heights City Hall, city manager and fire chief placed on administrative suspension

While exact locations of the searches were not shared by investigators, FOX 17 crews saw detectives and federal agents entering and exiting Muskegon Heights City Hall Thursday morning. The search warrants — all tied to an investigation carried out by the FBI, DEA, IRS, and Michigan State Police.

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Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson said in a statement Thursday, the investigation involves financial and drug crimes, adding he's committed to transparency with the public but could not explain more without compromising the work to identify what happened and who is responsible.

Roberson's suspension was announced Friday by the Muskegon Heights city attorney, Te D. Smith. Officials stress the move is not a determination of wrongdoing.

The City of Muskegon Heights is committed to maintaining the highest standards of public integrity, transparency, and accountability. Following the execution of search warrants at City Hall on July 23, 2026, and after consultation with legal counsel regarding the City's ongoing obligations to preserve the integrity of governmental operations, City Manager and Fire Chief Shawnderrick Roberson has been placed on administrative suspension with pay, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing law enforcement investigation and any related administrative review. This action is administrative in nature and should not be construed as a determination of wrongdoing.



The City recognizes that the search warrant executed by law enforcement seeks records relating

to numerous aspects of City operations, including records pertaining to Mr. Roberson, among other municipal documents and electronically stored information. The City respects the judicial process and will continue to cooperate fully with all lawful requests made by investigating authorities.



The City's elected leadership, legal counsel, and municipal staff remain fully committed to ensuring the continued operation of City government while protecting the interests of the residents of Muskegon Heights. City services will continue without interruption, and the City's daily operations remain stable.



The City is cooperating fully with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and will continue to fulfill all legal obligations associated with this investigation. At the same time, the City remains committed to due process, the rule of law, and the constitutional rights afforded to all individuals.



Because this remains an active criminal investigation, the City will not speculate regarding the facts, evidence, or the status of any individual. Public statements concerning the criminal investigation itself are most appropriately addressed by the investigating agencies and prosecuting authorities.



The Office of the City Attorney will continue advising City leadership throughout this process to ensure that the City's legal obligations are fulfilled, that public business continues uninterrupted, and that decisions are made in the best interests of the City and its citizens.

To ensure continuity of government and the uninterrupted delivery of essential municipal services, Chief of Police Maurice Sain has been designated to serve as Acting City Manager, effective immediately. Operational oversight of the Muskegon Heights Fire Department shall be exercised by the Department's command staff under the leadership of the Deputy Fire Chief. The City remains fully operational and committed to serving its residents with professionalism, stability, and accountability throughout this process.



The City appreciates the patience and understanding of the community as this matter proceeds. Additional information will be released when it can be provided responsibly and in a manner consistent with the law and the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Roberson's suspension comes shortly after he was named city manager in June, following the sudden departure of former Muskegon Heights City Manager Pearlette Merriweather.

Merriweather was removed as city manager in a 4-3 vote in June, with Roberson appointed to replace her immediately.

The motion to replace Merriweather was made by Councilperson LaShae Simmons, and supported by Councilmen Andre Williams, William Kitchen and Derrick Lamar Collins.

Councilman Ronald Jenkins, Mayor Bonnie McGlothin and Mayor Pro Tem Kellie Kitchen voted against the motion.

Additionally, Police Chief Maurice Sain will serve as acting city manager during the suspension. The fire department will be overseen by the deputy fire chief.

Details on the investigation remain limited. This story will be updated as more information is released.

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