Deputy Ryan Proxmire dies after being shot on-duty

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office died Sunday, hours after being shot during a pursuit.

The Sheriff's Office announced Deputy Proxmire's death on August 15, just before 6 p.m.

Deputy Proxmire was part of a group of deputies who responded to the Shell Gas Station in Galesburg Saturday night. The deputies were attempting to take a suspect from an earlier pursuit into custody. When the deputies approach, that suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. The suspect was able to drive off, leading them on a chase south.

Just a few minutes into the pursuit, the suspect opened fire at the deputies, shooting Deputy Proxmire near the intersection of MN Avenue and 38th Street in Climax Township. Deputy Proxmire's cruiser went off the road.

While the remaining deputies continued the chase, a Good Samaritan stopped and called 911. Deputy Proxmire was rushed by ambulance to the hospital. The Sheriff's Office reported his condition as "extremely critical" before he died.

Deputy Proxmire previously worked in the corrections department before his service in road patrol. He was a field training officer, Taser instructor, and subject control/defensive tactics instructor.

According to the state of Michigan, Deputy Proxmire is just the second Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy to die in the line of duty.

