Memorial service for fallen deputy upcoming

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A memorial service will be held for Deputy Sheriff Ryan J. Proxmire.

RELATED: Deputy Ryan Proxmire dies after being shot on-duty

The service will be held Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo according to Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Inc.

Guests are asked to arrive at 12 p.m. ensuring no delays with the start of the service. Additionally, attendees are required to wear masks.

RELATED: ‘Proxmire ran towards danger so others didn’t have to’: Fallen deputy remembered for his passion and service

A link to Deputy Proxmire’s obituary can be found on Langeland Family Funeral Homes website.

RELATED: Gov. Whitmer releases statement on death of Kalamazoo County Deputy Ryan Proxmire

