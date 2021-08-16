LIVE at 1 p.m.: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office holds news conference on Deputy Proxmire's death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference Monday afternoon on Deputy Ryan Proxmire's death.

Watch the news conference live here at 1 p.m.

Proxmire was part of a group of deputies who responded to the Shell Gas Station in Galesburg on Saturday night.

The deputies were attempting to take a suspect from an earlier pursuit into custody. When the deputies approach, that suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. The suspect was able to drive off, leading them on a chase south.

Just a few minutes into the pursuit, the suspect opened fire at the deputies, shooting Deputy Proxmire near the intersection of MN Avenue and 38th Street in Climax Township. Deputy Proxmire's cruiser went off the road.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, where he later died.

More Coverage:

Deputy Ryan Proxmire dies after being shot on-duty

Kalamazoo County deputy who died on-duty honored at vigil

Gov. Whitmer releases statement on death of Kalamazoo County Deputy Ryan Proxmire