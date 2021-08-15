Michigan State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Kalamazoo County

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police were called to the scene of a shooting involving a Kalamazoo County deputy Saturday night.

Troopers are near 44th Street south of E Q Avenue in Climax Township. They are also at a second scene at the intersection of E MN Avenue and South 38th Street.

People are being to asked to avoid the area while they investigate.

Just arrived on scene of Kzoo County (deputy)OIS on S.44th St. South of E Q Ave, Climax Twp. MSP requested to investigate by Sheriff. Stay clear of area & secondary scene at intersection of M N and 38th while authorities investigate incident. More details will come later. pic.twitter.com/9A9DpOoV8H — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) August 15, 2021

