Michigan State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Kalamazoo County

Jonathan Benallack
Michigan State Police
Posted at 1:32 AM, Aug 15, 2021
CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police were called to the scene of a shooting involving a Kalamazoo County deputy Saturday night.

Troopers are near 44th Street south of E Q Avenue in Climax Township. They are also at a second scene at the intersection of E MN Avenue and South 38th Street.

People are being to asked to avoid the area while they investigate.

This is developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

