Gov. Whitmer releases statement on death of Kalamazoo County Deputy Ryan Proxmire

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Monday on the death of Kalamazoo County Deputy Ryan Proxmire.

Deputy Proxmire died Sunday just hours after being shot during a pursuit.

Deputy Proxmire was part of a group of deputies who responded to the Shell Gas Station in Galesburg Saturday night. The deputies were attempting to take a suspect from an earlier pursuit into custody.

When the deputies approach, that suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. The suspect was able to drive off, leading them on a chase south.

Just a few minutes into the pursuit, the suspect opened fire at the deputies, shooting Deputy Proxmire near the intersection of MN Avenue and 38th Street in Climax Township. Deputy Proxmire's cruiser went off the road.

While the remaining deputies continued the chase, a Good Samaritan stopped and called 911. Deputy Proxmire was rushed by ambulance to the hospital where he later died.

Governor Whitmer released the following statement:

"Our state is heartbroken with the loss of Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire. Every day, Deputy Proxmire put on his uniform to make a difference in his community and keep families safe. This weekend, he made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty -- a debt that can never be repaid. We must honor his memory and life of public service through our words and our actions. There’s no doubt that Deputy Proxmire was a staple in Kalamazoo County, and his passing leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fellow officers through this difficult time."

Whitmer says she plans to lower U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state on the day of interment or another date chosen by the family.

