Whitmer lowers flags to half-staff to honor Sgt. Proxmire

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state this Sunday in honor of Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, who died in the line of duty.

It will coincide with the date of Proxmire’s funeral.

“We all strive to make the kind of lasting impact that Deputy Proxmire had in his nine years with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department,” Whitmer said. “Deputy Proxmire was a staple in Kalamazoo County, and his passing leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally. The Michigan and United States flags will be lowered across the state to honor Deputy Proxmire’s memory and serve as a reminder of the incredible sacrifices that men and women in uniform make every day. My heart goes out to his family, friends, fellow officers and the entire Kalamazoo community.”

READ MORE: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office releases details for Sgt. Proxmire's funeral procession, memorial

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff Monday, Aug. 23 unless state officials say otherwise.