Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff's Office raising funds to help family of Deputy Ryan Proxmire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family of fallen Deputy Ryan Proxmire is getting some help from the loved ones of another fallen Michigan officer.

Collin Rose was shot and killed in 2016 while he was serving as a police officer for Wayne State University.

Rose's friends and co-workers then started the Collin Rose Memorial Foundation.

100% of the money they raise goes to the families of fallen officers.

Chris Powell was a friend and colleague of Collin Rose. He's now president of the foundation and says because Rose was a graduate of Gull Lake, this fundraiser had added importance.

"I think he'd be in awe of everything we've been able to do in his name. Like I said this one hit especially close to home because Collin grew up in Kalamazoo," explained Powell. "It's rewarding to be able to give an avenue for our supporters to open their wallets and show their support."

The Collin Rose Memorial Foundation is working with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office on fundraising. You can donate to that fund online.

For those looking to make donations in person, the sheriff’s office says an account has been set up with Lake Michigan Credit Union. You can go to any Lake Michigan Credit Union branch and make a donation to the Deputy Proxmire Donation Fund.

