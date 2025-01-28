Third suspect arrested in connection to Battle Creek teen's 2023 death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A third person is now in police custody for the murder of Jack Snyder, a Battle Creek teen killed during a carjacking in 2023.

Marcus Parsons was arrested Monday after police carried out a search warrant on a home on Tennyson Avenue. The 20-year-old is set to be arraigned on a murder charge.

Investigators are not saying how Parsons is connected to Snyder's death.

Courtesy Photo

Police say 17-year-old Jack Snyder was shot and killed just after midnight on February 17, 2023 in the area of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue SW. He was driving and stopped to offer two teens walking in the cold a ride.

"He was such a good soul. He would help anyone out, which is how he died," Synder's uncle Ryan Jordan told FOX 17 shortly after the shooting. "He was always helping people, he didn't care who you were or where you came from."

Those two teens, Dewond Estes III and Justice Chimner, tried to grab the keys from Snyder, with the then-14-year-old Chimner firing two shots.

Chimner pleaded guilty to murder in December 2024. He faces a minimum of 35 years of prison once sentenced.

Estes, who was 13 at the time of the shooting, admitted to the carjacking charge in exchange for the murder charge against him being dropped. He is serving a mixed sentence as a ward of the state in a juvenile home. A judge reviews his status every 3 months and at age 18 he could be sentenced to time in an adult prison.

