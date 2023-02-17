Battle Creek student shot, killed; police ask for help identifying subjects

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police need help identifying two people after a 17-year-old Battle Creek Central High School student was shot and killed.

Battle Creek police say the deadly shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. on Friday in the area of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue SW.

Police say Calhoun County dispatchers received a 911 call about gunshots in the area and a shooting victim found in the road.

Officers arrived on the scene and found 17-year-old Jack Snyder on the road next to his vehicle.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, two unknown people were seen in Snyder’s vehicle before the gunshots and may have run from the vehicle after the gunshots, heading south in the direction of Capital SW and East Goguac Street.

One of the subjects was wearing a black and red jacket and had long, messy hair. The second subject was wearing a black jacket with white patches and a ski mask-style hat.

Police are asking for help identifying the subjects. Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to review any home security camera footage you might have from between the hours of 11:30 p.m. Thursday night and 1 a.m. Friday. If you see anyone matching the description of the subjects, you are asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

