2nd teen pleads guilty for shooting death of Battle Creek student

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The second of two teens has pleaded guilty in connection to the shooting death of a Battle Creek Central High School student early last year.

The victim, 17-year-old Jack Snyder, was shot and killed Feb. 17, 2023, after offering two teens — Dewond Estes III and Justice Chimner — a ride in his car when he saw them walking in the cold; they were 13 and 14, respectively, at the time. During the ride, police said one of them tried to snatch the keys, and Chimner shot Snyder twice.

Estes pleaded guilty to a carjacking charge in October. As part of the plea deal, the felony murder charge against him was dropped.

Chimner pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of murder.

Had Chimner been an adult, prosecutors say he would have been handed an automatic life sentence without parole. As he is a juvenile, he will be sentenced to between 35 and 60 years behind bars.

