Murder charge dropped against Calhoun County teen in Jack Snyder death

14-year-old pleads guilty to carjacking in killing of Battle Creek Central senior who offered pair a ride
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Calhoun County teenager has pleaded guilty to carjacking and a murder charge has been dropped against him in the killing of a popular Battle Creek Central High School student.

On Thursday, 14-year-old Dewond Estes III pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking in exchange for a charge of felony murder being dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Estes, 13 at the time, and Justice Chimner, then 14, were charged as adults in the shooting death of 17-year-old Battle Creek Central senior Jack Snyder. He was fatally shot after seeing the two teens walking in the cold and offering them a ride on Feb. 17, 2023. Battle Creek Police said a struggle occurred when one of the teens allegedly tried to grab the keys near Southwest Capital and Battle Creek avenues. They said Chimner then shot Snyder twice.

Chimner confessed to pulling the trigger and was subsequently charged as an adult with felony murder, carjacking and two weapons-related offenses. He has been bound over for trial on those charges.

