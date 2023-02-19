14-year-old arrested for murder of Battle Creek Central student

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 14-year-old Battle Creek boy has been arrested for the murder of a Battle Creek Central student. The victim was 17-year-old Jack Snyder.

According to the City of Battle Creek, police were called to the area of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue Southwest, just after midnight on Friday, where Jack died after being shot.

On Sunday, the 14-year-old was arrested by Battle Creek detectives and the Emergency Response Team at about 2 a.m. As a result of executing multiple search warrants on several different addresses across the city, the 14-year-old was located in a car parked in the area of Jackson Street and Bedford Road. He was arrested without incident.

Detectives have also recovered the gun that they suspect was involved in the murder. Confirmation of this is pending forensic analysis.

The 14-year-old has been taken to the Calhoun County Youth Center, pending a hearing on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old is one of two people that police are looking for who were involved in the incident on Friday The two were seen in Snyder’s vehicle on Friday before gunshots were heard in the area. They also possibly ran from the vehicle after the gunshots, heading in the direction of Capital SW and East Goguac Street.

The other person is described as wearing a black and red jacket with long, messy hair, or wearing a black jacket with white patches and a ski-mask-style hat.

Anyone who lives in the area of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Southwest area is asked to review any home security camera footage that they may have from 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night to 1 a.m. on Friday morning.

Police are continuing to investigate and are seeking information. If anyone matching the descriptions of the subject is seen, please call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer by calling 269-964-3888.

