1st of 2 teens sentenced for 2023 shooting death of Battle Creek student

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A teen charged in relation to the 2023 shooting death of a Battle Creek Central High School student learned his sentence Monday.

Dewond Estes III pleaded guilty to carjacking in October. The felony murder charge was dropped as part of the plea deal.

A judge sentenced Estes, who is 14, to a mixed sentence; he will stay at a juvenile home as a state ward. The court will review his case every three months. When he turns 18, he will be transferred to prison if that is considered necessary.

Authorities tell FOX 17 Estes is one of two teens involved in the death of 17-year-old Jack Snyder, who was shot and killed while giving them a ride.

We’re told one of the teens made a grab for Snyder’s keys when Justice Chimner shot Snyder twice. Last month, Chimner pleaded guilty to murder.

Calhoun 2nd teen pleads guilty for shooting death of Battle Creek student FOX 17 News

Snyder’s loved ones were in the courtroom Monday, including his parents and two older sisters.

During a victim impact statement, Snyder’s sisters explained they were raised to lend a hand when others needed it, but after Snyder’s murder, they may hesitate to offer help in the future.

“I am mortified and disappointed that we have to worry about kids killing kids in our community,” said Meadow Snyder. "Our parents raised us to be kind and loved, and unfortunately, the kindness… kindness is what killed him.”

“My 17-year-old brother was killed by a 13- and 14- year-old boy over money that I bet if you just asked him for, he probably would have given it to you, because that's a genuine, kind-hearted person he was,” says Brooklyn Pryor. “He was always looking out for anyone.”

Chimner has not yet been sentenced. He faces a minimum of 35 years in prison but could spend as many as 60 years behind bars.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube