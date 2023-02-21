Prosecutor to request teens be charged as adults in shooting death of Battle Creek student

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Prosecutors plan to charge two teens arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a Battle Creek Central High School student as adults.

Police say 17-year-old Jack Snyder was shot and killed just after midnight on Friday in the area of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue SW.

On Sunday, the 14-year-old was arrested by Battle Creek detectives and the Emergency Response Team at about 2 a.m. As a result of executing multiple search warrants on several different addresses across the city, the 14-year-old was located in a car parked in the area of Jackson Street and Bedford Road. He was arrested without incident.

Detectives have also recovered the gun that they suspect was involved in the killing. Confirmation of this is pending forensic analysis.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, the second suspect, a 13-year-old boy, turned himself into the Battle Creek Police Department. He was accompanied to the police department by a parent.

Both suspects have been taken to the Calhoun County Youth Center, pending a hearing on Tuesday.

The Calhoun County prosecutor tells FOX 17 the 14-year-old will be charged as an adult and will request the court designate the 13-year-old as an adult for prosecution.

A memorial has gone up in the area of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue Southwest calling for justice for Jack.

FOX 17 A memorial at Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue Southwest in honor of 17-year-old Jack Snyder.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube