Kent County Prosecutor set to make announcement on deadly officer-involved shooting from February 18

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A decision on whether the officers involved in the deadly shooting of a Grand Rapids man will face charges could be announced Thursday afternoon.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says he will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. on April 2. The topic will be the death of Da'Quain Johnson from a February 18 shooting in Grand Rapids.

The prosecutor did not reveal exactly what he will announce, but Thursday was six weeks since Johnson died from his injuries. As FOX 17's Sam Landstra reported, decisions on charges regarding officers' use of deadly force have often taken six weeks.

FOX 17 will carry the announcement live through our website, mobile app, and connected TV platforms.

The investigation so far

Johnson was pursued by officers while he was riding his bike on the southeast side of Grand Rapids on February 18. Dash camera footage released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows Johnson slipped while trying to dismount his bike in the parking lot of an apartment complex near MLK Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue.

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A police K9 first reached Johnson, appearing to bite him on the arm, before two officers moved in, the video showed. The officers did not get the 32-year-old to comply with orders to show his hands, with one officer shouting he had a gun seconds before shooting Johnson multiple times.

The medical examiner determined Johnson died as a a result of the action of another human being, which is the definition of homicide. That ruling does not determine whether the killing was justified or criminal.

Doctors declared Johnson dead at 12:11 a.m. on February 19 in the hospital's operating room, matching the narrative provided by police later that day. The medical examiner noted the only wounds that contributed to his death were gunshot wounds to his back.

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The officers involved in the situation were put on administrative leave.

Michigan State Police handled the investigation of the shooting. Detectives turned over initial findings to the Kent County Proseuctor's Office on March 3, but Becker told FOX 17 his office had several follow-up questions that needed more details from state police.

According to the Michigan State Police report, obtained by FOX 17 through a records request, the officers had been chasing Johnson, who was riding a bicycle, with the belief he was "likely armed with a handgun."

While GRPD has released portions of body and dash camera video from the pursuit and subsequent shooting, the state police report notes "parking lot surveillance cameras" also captured the deadly incident.

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In a review of this footage, an MSP detective said Johnson, who fell to the ground after dismounting from his bicycle, appeared "to reach into his right hip area with his right arm before being tackled by a GRPD K9."

During the struggle, the detective said Johnson's "right elbow" then appeared to "flare outward," a motion "consistent with pulling an object from his waistband."

In body camera video, officers can be heard telling Johnson to "let it go" and "drop the gun." Then, seconds after he fired the fatal shots, one of these officers claimed to have seen the barrel of Johnson's gun pointed at his face.

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According to the MSP report, the Grand Rapids Police Department later recovered a tan and black 9mm pistol on the ground near Johnson's body, loaded with "eight rounds in the magazine and one round chambered."

The report also said, while attempting life-saving measures, healthcare workers found on Johnson's body a plastic bag containing around 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

On March 20, Johnson's mother, Angelica Johnson, spoke on her son's death during a virtual press conference with her attorneys.

"I will not let his legacy be remembered in a negative way," she said. "He will not be defined by past mistakes or what assumptions people want to make about things they have not facts about."

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Her attorneys also played an additional angle of the shooting captured by a bystander and used it to claim Johnson did not point a gun at officers.

The video has not been independently verified by FOX 17.

"There is no law anywhere in our country that says because an individual has a gun and it's loaded, it means they can be murdered or they can be shot — unless they pose an imminent threat to somebody else," attorney Ven Johnson said.

"They try to make the rules so different when it's our children they kill," attorney Ben Crump said. "I mean, think about all the people in America who have drugs on them. Do they deserve the death sentence?"

Whether the police officers involved in Johnson's death will face any charges could be known in a few hours.

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